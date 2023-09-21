Disaster agency backs probe on diversion of humanitarian aid in Somalia

The Somali Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to investigate the findings of a recent internal United Nations’ report on incidences of possible aid diversion.

This follows a move by both the UN and Federal Government of Somalia to establish a joint taskforce that will develop a collective strategy to mitigate aid diversion, and ultimately deepen the impact and efficacy of humanitarian assistance.

“Aid diversion undermines the effectiveness and efficiency of humanitarian operations, while eroding public trust in our joint endeavors. The preliminary findings of the UN report highlight weaknesses within the current system of humanitarian distribution,” said SODMA Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim explained.

Devastating famine

“We should therefore strive for a new approach that ensures transparency, reduces multiple layers of sub-contracting, and builds local and government ownership in the process,” Moallim added.

The Somalia government, with support from international partners, recently outlined measures aimed at averting a devastating famine that has affected the Horn of Africa.

These measures include scaling up of humanitarian funding which played a critical role in saving the lives of thousands of the most vulnerable in the country in 2022.

The humanitarian aid enterprise has for the past three decades operated outside of the government channels as international agencies take the lead in the design and the implementation modalities.

Aid diversion

The current aid delivery model is considered a ‘legacy’ continued from the era of the absence of a state, and is not fit for purpose in an era where the Somalia state is playing an increasingly more visible role in the delivery of public goods to its citizens.

The UN provided the Federal Government of Somalia with a summary of the key findings and recommendations in July 2023, but to date the government has not received specific data on the locations, amounts, and agencies involved in the alleged aid diversion.

This even with the Federal Government of Somalia reiterating its commitment to working through the legal system to investigate and prosecute those involved in aid diversion.