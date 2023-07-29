Director charged with stealing Sh110m from flower firm to remain in remand

A director of a flower firm jointly charged with his wife for stealing over Sh110 million will remain in prison custody until August 1, 2023 when a court will determine whether he will be released on bond or not.

Shailesh Kumar Rai, a director of Heritage Flowers Limited, was remanded by Milimani senior principal magistrate Sarah Nanzushi at the Industrial Area Prison when he was charged on Friday.

Rai has been charged alongside his wife Ranjeeta Rai and two of their employees: Isaac Ikua Kihara and Chris Oyunge Ontita.

Ranjeeta, who did not attend court on Friday as she did not receive summons to attend court, was directed to appear in court on July 31, 2023 to answer to charges of money laundering.

Rai denied that he stole Euros 368,416.71 (KSh60,678,687) and $348,166.94 (KSh49,578,972) the property of Heritage Flowers Limited, Nairobi, between September 2021 and August 2022, when he was its director.

Rai and Ranjeeta are jointly charged with money laundering.

The prosecution alleges that on September 21, 2021 and in August 2022 at Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) in Nairobi concealed transaction of money they knew were proceeds of crime.

The husband and wife were further accused of concealing a transaction of $88,495 (KSh12,566,290) at DTB.

Also the Rai, Ranjeeta and Kihara face another charge of forging minutes of the operations meeting of the management team dated September 17, 2021.

Rai, Ranjeeta, Kihara and Ontita also face another count of forging a Commission Agreement at Heritage Flowers Limited Offices located at TRV Parkwest Office. They also face a joint count of forging a Trust Deed between Rosalia Bloom Ltd and Heritage Flowers Limited dated September 26, 2021.

Further, Rai and Ranjeeta are also accused of forging a loan agreement between Rosalia Bloom Limited (lender) and Shailesh Kumar (borrower) on February 22, 2022.

Rai was further accused of forging minutes of a virtual meeting of directors of Rosalia Bloom Ltd on February 19,2022.

Rai, Ranjeeta, Kihara and Ontita and Rosalia are also accused of conspiring to defraud Heritage Flower Ltd Sh10,520,919, Euros 368,416.71 (KSh60,678,697) and $348,166.94 (KSh49,578,972).

Defence lawyer told Ms Nanzushi said the criminal case is a replica of a civil suit pending at the High Court.

“The current case is a mere criminalization of a civil case pending at the Commercial Division of the High Court,” the magistrate heard.

However, the state prosecutor denied having knowledge of the high court cases. But she did not oppose the release of the suspects on bond.

In her ruling Ms Nanzushi declined to order for the arrest of Ranjeeta and RBL but ordered the defence lawyer to produce her in court on July 31, 2023.