Didmus: I also want to know what killed that young man

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has announced that he is ready to cooperate with the police as they investigate an incident where an aide to his rival Mr Bryan Khaemba of DAP was shot dead on Tuesday.

Speaking at Bungoma police station where Mr Barasa was sermoned as the prime suspect to the murder, the Kimilili MP-elect expressed how he is equally eager to understand how the victim met his death.

"I am here to cooperate with the police so that I also know what killed that young man" said Didmus.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji had on Wednesday directed the police to arrest Mr Barasa who is suspected of fatally shooting Brian Olunga who was a security aide to Mr Khaemba.