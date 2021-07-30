UK-based Kenyan entrepreneur takes revered muratina brew to the world

King’ori Wambaki

Mr King’ori Wambaki established an alcohol business supplying Muratina to supermarkets and businesses in the UK last year.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Peter Mburu  &  Mercy Chelangat

What you need to know:

  • Trendy and produced professionally, Muratelia is a game changer in the UK market.
  • Mr Wambaki hopes to return home by next year and help establish the brand’s first commercialised product in the market.

The mention of Muratina, a traditional alcoholic brew from the Agikuyu community, conjures up the image of old people sipping a brown liquid from cow horns in celebration of birth, initiation or at weddings.

