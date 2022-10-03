Suspected 'Kenyan' serial killer goes on trial in the US

A 49-year-old Kenyan man who is accused of killing 22 women in Dallas, Texas, is set to appear in a US court to answer to charges of murdering another woman. Earlier this year, Mr Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir had received a life sentence after being found guilty of smothering 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris to death.

In the upcoming trial, he is accused of ending the life of Ms Mary Brooks, and is scheduled to appear in a Dallas court later today (Monday). If convicted in Ms Brooks’ death, he’ll receive a second sentence of life in prison without parole.

The home healthcare nurse was arrested in 2018 following the death of Ms Harris. She was found dead in her home with a pillow near her and her make-up smeared on it. According to a report on the Dallas Police Department website, the police during a surveillance, prompted by suspicion by a relative, found Mr Chemirmir throwing some items in a dumpster.

“During the arrest, Chemirmir was holding jewellery and money. In the dumpster, the officers found a jewellery box containing jewellery and a woman’s name. They were able to associate the name to an address in the city of Dallas,” the police report indicated.

Before his arrest, Mr Chemirmir was under surveillance after he reportedly attempted to smother another 93-year-old woman.

Texas authrotities realised he may have been responsible for several other murders after two other families reported they suspected he had been responsible for the deaths of two other old women.

Since his arrest in 2018, US police have re-examined the deaths of other elderly people that had been considered natural despite their families raising alarm over missing jewellery.

According to the prosecution, Mr Chemirmir posed as a medical professional who was giving care to the aged. This saw him gain access into the homes of several aged women who would later be found dead. Police believe that he is behind the death of at least 22 women.

Maintains innocence

Early this year, he was interviewed on phone by the Dallas Morning News where he maintained his innocence saying that he was not a murderer.

"I'm not at all what they're saying I am. I am a very innocent person. I was not brought up that way. I was brought up in a good family. I didn't have any problems all my life,” he said.

However, Mr Chemirmir has a history of breaking the law. In July 2012, he was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend. In June 2016, he was also nabbed for trespassing at Edgemare Retirement Community.