Jedidah Wambui Weru

The late Jedidah Wambui Weru.

| Courtesy| Nawemilele.com

Diaspora News

Prime

Mystery of Kenya woman who died in US days after call with family

logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

When Esther Nyawira spoke to her mother, Jedidah Wambui Weru, a former Kameme FM presenter, on December 22, she did not know that would be their last conversation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.