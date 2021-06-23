Kenyan woman in US pleads guilty to Sh430m love scam

Musau and five other people used fake passports and numerous aliases to open bank accounts in and around Boston to collect and launder the proceeds of the romance scams.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

A Kenyan national and former Massachusetts resident on Monday pleaded guilty to being part of a group that stole more than Sh430 million ($4 million) in romance and Covid-19 assistance scams.

