Kenyan who went missing in the UK found dead

Gabriel Kariuki Kenyan missing UK dead

Mr Gabriel Kariuki. He went missing in May.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Gabriel's family

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

The body of a Kenyan man who went missing in the United Kingdom has formally identified after it was found at a beach last week.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South African court ‘saves’ Zuma from jail

  2. Egerton University to set up call centre to boost food security

  3. EACC: Most leaders fail integrity test

  4. EACC denies raiding Khaminwa's office

    Dr John Khaminwa

  5. Somalia presidential contest shapes up as election date fixed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.