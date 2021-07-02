Kenyan who went missing in the UK found dead

The body of a Kenyan man who went missing in the United Kingdom has formally identified after it was found at a beach last week.

Gabriel Kariuki, 26, had been missing from his home in Hartlepool since May 17 when he was last seen by his mother.

Gabriel Kariuki is a good friend of one of our team and has been missing from #Hartlepool since Monday.



Please help Gabriel’s family and friends find him by sharing this widely, to raise as much awareness as possible, particularly in the North East of England. https://t.co/2qU4HLw2Kc pic.twitter.com/tNJGTwVaXH — AM Bid (@AMBid) May 21, 2021

In a statement, Cleveland Police confirmed that at the moment his death is not being treated as suspicious.

“We are very sad to say that formal identification of a man whose body was discovered at Seaton Carew on Friday has now taken place and it has been confirmed to be that of Gabriel Kariuki. Gabriel, 26, had been missing from home in Hartlepool since mid-May.”

Police said that Mr Kariuki's family had been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

A spokesperson from Cleveland Police added: “Our thoughts and sympathy are with all Gabriel’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

While Gabriel’s family has asked for privacy as they begin to come to terms with this tragic news, his mum Annie has asked Cleveland Police to release this video clip on behalf of the family. It shows them carrying out a rockery tribute to Gabriel at Seaton Carew beach. pic.twitter.com/haPUOSTlYd — Cleveland Police (@ClevelandPolice) June 29, 2021

Following the tragic news, Mr Kariuki’s loved ones have started an online fundraising for his funeral, saying he touched their hearts “in a way we will never be able to describe.”

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unfortunate passing of Gabriel Kariuki who went missing on Monday 17th of May and was found Friday 25th June, 2021, in Hartlepool...A loved son, nephew, cousin and friend. It’s hard to comprehend that you're gone, Gabriel,” they said.

His family also thanked those who helped search for him.

“We are hoping to put together a befitting send-off for our beautiful boy. We would appreciate your help, your thoughts and your prayers.”