Kenyan man gets orders to exhume body of daughter in US

Dorothy Bosibori Ong’era

The late Dorothy Bosibori Ong’era and her partner Obadiah Kinara.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ruth Mbula

A court in Texas, USA, has given full rights to a Kenyan father to exhume the body of his daughter who died under mysterious circumstances and have a postmortem conducted to determine the cause of her death.

