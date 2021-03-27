Kenyan-born scholar to head senate for first ‘black university’ in the US

Prof Edward Ombati Manyibe. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Leonard Onyango

A Kenyan-born scholar has been elected to head the highest decision making body of the first historically ‘black university’ in the State of Oklahoma in the United States.

