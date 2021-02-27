Kenyan-American joins inaugural class of US Next Generation Global Leaders

Kelly Chege. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Amina Wako

Kenyan-American Kelly Chege, a doctoral candidate in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, has been selected as a member of the inaugural class of the US Global Leadership Coalition’s Next Generation Global Leaders Network.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.