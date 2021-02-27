Kenyan-American joins inaugural class of US Next Generation Global Leaders

Kenyan-American Kelly Chege, a doctoral candidate in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, has been selected as a member of the inaugural class of the US Global Leadership Coalition’s Next Generation Global Leaders Network.

Chege, 27, is among a group of 100 young professionals who will be part of the year-long program.

The program is designed to engage young professionals in leadership, skills training and mentorship to support their engagement with global development and diplomacy in their communities.

The class was chosen through a rigorous application process.

Speaking to Nation from Alabama, Chege said it was an honour being among those who were selected.

“Being selected for the USGLC Next Generation Global leaders’ program is an honour. I have recently been energized by a range of international issues from climate change, to global health, and racial injustice,” Chege says.

Chege applied to learn more about the workings of international relations and diplomacy related to agriculture.

He would like to embark on a career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service as an agricultural ambassador.

“My hope is that at the end of this program I get to gain a better understand of what it takes to work in foreign policy and diplomacy, and help build bridges in this world,” he adds.

Chege is pursuing dual degrees in bio renewable systems within the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering as well as international agriculture and development.

According to Chege, this has enabled him to be transdisciplinary in his studies.

“It’s opened my eyes to all the possibilities of what I could do and what needs to happen in this world,” he said.

“The Next Generation Global Leaders Network will be a stepping stone to connect with more globally minded people, as well as round out my skills in international agricultural development,” he added.

He also is looking forward to educational sessions and interactions with experts in the field of diplomacy and development. “Gaining that direct connection and also the practical, tacit learning instead of just reading about theories is another benefit,” he said.

Deanna Behring, assistant dean and director of international programs in the College of Agricultural Sciences, said she is pleased for Chege’s opportunity to grow with Next Gen.

“He’s one of our first engineering students to pursue a dual degree in international agriculture and development, and its testimony to his technical capabilities as well as his breadth of understanding and commitment to social engagement for global development,” she said.

“Kelly will shine in this new role — he possesses excellent organizational skills, is adept at professional speaking and has a very engaging and entrepreneurial spirit,” she noted.

Chege was born in Birmingham, Alabama, earned his undergraduate degree in marketing and international business at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

He later earned a master’s degree in agriculture and environmental systems from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, which is a historically Black land-grant university.

“I knew nothing about the land-grant university system until I attended North Carolina A&T. I was introduced to international trade, agricultural development and the opportunities, as well as the work that needed to be done in the domestic and international sectors,” said Chege.