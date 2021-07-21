Kenya drafts bill to protect welfare of migrant workers

Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui

Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Concerned about rising mistreatment of Kenya migrant workers, the Ministry of Labour has drafted a bill to protect the welfare of those working abroad.

