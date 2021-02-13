I didn’t kill my Kenyan wife, Texas man insists

Dorothy Bosibori Ongera

Dorothy Bosibori Ongera and her husband Obadiah Kinara in a file picture in Dallas, Texas. Dorothy died in an accidental drowning on December 17, 2020. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Chris Wamalwa

  • Mr Kinara said at some point as funeral preparations were on, his in-laws went to court to stop the burial and attempted to take his children.

  •  Ms Ongera, a mother of six children, was living with Mr Kinara, with whom she had three children.

In a new twist to the feud over the death and “secret burial” of a Kenyan in Dallas in December, the man at the centre of the controversy now says his in-laws are targeting the insurance money and custody of the children.

