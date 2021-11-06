From Eldoret to Bristol: The student on a winning streak

Charity Zawadi Mwambeyu

Kenyan student Charity Zawadi Mwambeyu who is studying engineering at the University of Bristol. She was the winner of the Women in Property 2021 National Student Awards, a competition that involved 119 students from 54 universities in the UK. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Zawadi Mwambeyu is a civil engineering student at the University of Bristol, which she joined in 2019 on a scholarship.
  • Zawadi plans to study up to Master’s level by the time she completes her studies at Bristol in 2023. 

You are just two years into your studies in the UK but you manage to win a students’ competition involving 119 participants from 54 British universities. 

