For Kenyans in Delaware, Biden’s win is quite personal

In Wilmington, Delaware

For the Kenyan community in the First State, Delaware, the election of former Vice President Joe Biden as the 46th President-elect of the US has a personal feel and touch to it.

First, Mr Biden has been heard in a number of gatherings in Delaware, where he lives, not only speaking fondly about Kenya and the memories from his last visit to the country under instructions of Barack Obama. He also from time to time gives shout-outs to people carrying Kenyan flags in the crowd in Delaware events.

Because of this close relationship with Kenya, almost to a person, the estimated 8, 000 Kenyans living in Delaware came out to support his candidacy. The Democratic Party office in New Castle County on Airport Road in South Wilmington was staffed with many Kenyan volunteers who manned vote banks.

“ For three months, we made millions and millions of calls (to potential voters) to Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. We believed in the Democratic Party but most importantly, we believed in Joe Biden. He’s the most humble leader I’ve ever had the privilege to work for,” said Linda Jalang’o Stewart, a resident of New Castle.

But, the relationship goes even further to include the entire leadership of Delaware, the first state in the Union to ratify the American constitution. The current governor, John Carney, a Democrat, recognises the Kenyan community in Delaware as pivotal to the development of the state.

A majority of Kenyans in Delaware work in the health sector and have therefore been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 pandemic. In a Zoom meeting days before the elections, the governor assured them he will ensure that they have all the personal protective equipment they need to do their work.

“The Kenyan community in Delaware is at the centre of our development and as the governor, I’d do everything in my powers to facilitate this community to continue realising their American promise,”he said.

Senator Chris Coons, who is tipped by some to be the Secretary of State in the Biden administration, is one person in Delaware leadership who never misses attending major Kenyan functions. Senator Coons and County Executive Mathew Meyer, both who spent a lot of time in Kenya on exchange programmes, speak fluent Kiswahili and cherish every moment hanging out with the Kenyan community.

Erastus Mong’are, a Kenyan resident of Newark and founder of StartUp Africa, a charity that organises student exchange programmes, says perhaps the biggest win for Kenyans in Delaware and those that are parents is knowing that they have good role-models in terms of leadership that they can always point their children to.

“As Vice President, Joe Biden visited Kenya in 2010 as an emissary for President Obama. Senator Coons and County Executive Meyer both passionately speak about how their visits to Kenya as students transformed their outlook to life, community and public service. USA-born Kenyan children can learn a lot from these leaders as they position themselves for future public office and more importantly, be inspired to make regular visits to Kenya and Africa as a whole for volunteer experiences, internships, work and visiting their relatives,” he said.

Steve Waweru, a resident of Middletown, Delaware, agrees with many Kenyans who are celebrating Biden’s win. He said it was great to have the privilege of being in the same state as the next President of the United States. He believes now the Kenyan community in Delaware will have the opportunity of having a close encounter with the people who run the US government.

“To be honest, when President Obama was in office we enjoyed a feel-good effect since his father was Kenyan,” he said.

Mr Waweru says that this time, things will be a bit different. Many Kenyan in Delaware have been students of Dr Jill Biden, the president-elect’s wife, at the University of Delaware.

“We have fundraised, made phone calls, volunteered and voted with the Biden/Harris campaign team. Some of our young people have been interns at the White House in the Vice President’s office. Others are on a first name basis with Delaware Senator Chris Coons. We converse in Kiswahili with Matt Meyer the County Executive of New Castle County, a man who has done business in Kenya under the Eco-sandals Brand. The Kenyan/American community has an opportunity to be more engaged with the seats of power just like the Ethiopian and the Indian Diaspora did during the Obama eight years,” he said.

For Kenyans in Delaware, this is as personal as it will ever get.