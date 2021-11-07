Dorothy Ong'era case: US court to determine who gets her remains

Dorothy Bosibori Ong’era

The late Dorothy Bosibori Ong’era and her husband Obadiah Kinara. in  A superior court in Texas has dismissed an application by her husband to block her parents from exhuming and conducting a post-mortem on her body.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ruth Mbula

A court in Texas, USA, will this week convene to determine the next of kin who would be handed over the remains, Dorothy Ong’era, Kenyan woman whose death has elicited a protracted court battle with her father demanding to know the cause of her death.

