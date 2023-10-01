Disaster agency warns Somalia of possible El Nino floods

The Somali Disaster Management Agency (Sodma) has warned residents of the southern region of the country of the risk of flooding due to the anticipated El Nino rains.

Sodma said the El Nino rains will likely occur between October all the way to December and could possibly result in floods in the country.

Parts of the Ethiopian highlands which contribute significantly to the flow of both the Juba and Shabelle rivers inside Somalia will be affected.

El Nino is a climate pattern that originates in the Pacific Ocean along the equator and impacts weather all over the world.

Warm water is normally confined to the western Pacific by winds that blow from east to west, pushing it toward Indonesia and Australia. But during an El Nino, the winds slow down and can even reverse direction.

The projected El Nino coupled with a predicted positive Indian Ocean Dipole is likely to result in an above-average rainfall for the upcoming 2023 season.

The projection has more than 90 per cent certainty, with Sodma calling on mitigation, preparedness and early action.

Preparedness efforts

On the downside, there could be increased risks of flooding along the main two rivers, the Juba and Shabelle, leading to loss of lives, property, population displacement, and destruction of infrastructure and crops in the field.

However, flash floods in other low-lying areas receiving above-average rainfall are also likely to experience flash floods.

The effects of the El Nino phenomenon could further aggravate the humanitarian crisis particularly in IDP sites across the country which could experience disease outbreaks, disruption and reduced access to WASH services (safe drinking water, sanitation and adequate hygiene), contamination of the natural environment and humanitarian access hindrances.

"Based on recent data from the IGAD Centre for Climate Prediction (ICPAC), there is strong evidence to suggest an increase in the amount of rainfall during the upcoming fall season. These conditions have the potential to contribute to up to 80 per cent of El Nino-related disasters in the region. The Ministry is deeply concerned about the negative repercussions of such climate changes, which can have life-altering impacts on both human lives and livelihoods," the country’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said..

"The Ministry is calling upon all governmental agencies, international organizations, and NGOs involved in the relief and developments of vulnerable communities-particularly farmers and herders-to unite in multi-sector collaboration and cooperation. The collective action is essential for implementing effective measures that can help prevent risks and mitigate damages," the ministry further said.

As a result, Sodma, led by Commissioner Mohamud Moalim, has scaled up preparedness efforts and trainings on El Nino prevention and response.

Public awareness

On September 21, 2023, the agency held an urgent virtual meeting to discuss the preparedness, plan and response to the threat of potential El Nino disaster in many parts of Somalia.

The meeting was attended by representatives from 64 aid agencies, Embassies in Somalia, regional governments, donors, the Banadir administration and relief ministries.

Five days later, Moalim opened a training programme for journalists from various private and povernment media outlets to learn and understand dissemination of early warning messages for floods and El Nino.

"According to forecasts, the probability of El Nino in the country is 95 per cent, and various media professionals will be of great importance in monitoring El Nino events to raise public awareness of the danger it could bring,” said Sodma on X, previously known as Twitter.

Moalim has also held meetings with several leaders, including the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Somalia, Ahmed Juma Al-Rumaithi, and the Qatari representative in Somalia, Abdalla Binu Salim Al-Nu’aymi, to discuss on the preparedness for El Nino disaster and intensification of donations and assistance.

The predictions by the organisations does not look any good. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Somalia, 1.2 million people are at risk in Somalia for the anticipated El Nino disasters.