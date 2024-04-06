Bill seeks to give the diaspora community more voice in voting process

A Kenyan in the diaspora now wants the electoral commission to grant Kenyans living abroad 30 days to vote in elections in order to have them fully participate in the political process in the country.

The latest development is contained in the Diaspora Voting Bill, 2024 drafted by Mr Danson Mukile which seeks to promote the voting rights of the diaspora community.

The Bill, which is in the pre-publication stage, seeks to have the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) open voting for diaspora community 30 days before the election day with the last of the days coinciding with the final day.

The draft legislation also proposes 90 days to be set aside as diaspora voting registration period with the IEBC providing mobile diaspora registration and voting centers to ensure accessibility by the voters.

To ensure continuous registration, the Bill proposes that the Commission shall ensure registration commences not later than six months after the conduct of the last general election.

Further, the Bill states that IEBC will also be expected to maintain a Registry of Diaspora Voters containing the names of registered Diaspora voters and the polling center where they are registered at the consulates, missions and embassies.

Mr Mukile argued that the three previous election cycles have not given the diaspora population enough say in the political decision-making in Kenya.

He said that as of now, a majority of Kenyans living abroad are excluded in the political decision-making process where out of an estimated over three million Kenyans living abroad, only 5,000 out of over 10,000 registered voters voted in the 2022 election.

Consequently, he said the proposed legislation seeks to ensure that the participation of the diaspora community is enhanced by ensuring that more of the population is involved by increasing more registration and voting centres outside the embassies, High Commissions or consulates.

In 2017, voter registration happened in five countries including Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa.

The voter registration, however, only happened in capital cities of the five African countries for only two weeks with embassies, consulates and High Commissions designated as registration centres.

In 2022, the numbers increased to 12 countries with UK, USA, South Sudan, Germany, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Canada added to the roster.

The Bill wants Article 89 of the Constitution amended by recognising the Diaspora constituency as the 291th constituency in the Kenya with a returning officer assigned to count and tabulate votes.

The development saw the diaspora community registered voters’ numbers increase from 4,223 in the 2017 elections to 10,433 with voting done in only 27 consulates, embassies and High Commissions.

He said that the IEBC has in the past blamed Parliament for not passing laws to actualise the same and this is what his Bill is coming to cure.

“This Bill, once enacted into law, will ensure every voice of a citizen living in the diaspora has a stake in the governance of the country,” said Mr Mukile.

“By passing this bill, Kenyans in the diaspora will be encouraged to participate and vote and stay informed about political developments in the country. This engagement can contribute to a more informed and active citizenry,” he added.

He said acknowledging the economic contributions of the diaspora and involving them in the political decision-making process can lead to more inclusive and representative governance.

Mr Mukile noted that the second and third generation of Kenyans in the diaspora often forget political developments in the country but thanks to technology, there has been a significant improvement and political parties or coalitions have involved diaspora in their political discourse.

Nonetheless, he said the Bill will ensure political parties and coalitions have an opportunity to nominate Diaspora representatives to push for more inclusive laws for Kenyans living abroad.

“This apathy can be avoided by passing this bill. Allowing them to participate in elections promotes inclusivity and ensures a diverse range of perspectives,” he said.

He argued that the diaspora population plays a critical role back in the country where in 2023 they remitted Sh650 billion.

Consequently, he said, the proposed legislation recognises and respects the social and economic contributions of the diaspora and acknowledges their need to influence laws and policies that affect their livelihood as citizens of Kenya.

“By participating in choosing their leaders, Kenyans in the diaspora will feel better that the taxes they pay are fulfilling their right to vote.”

The Bill further proposes the establishment of a committee for Diaspora Affairs in Parliament, comprising of seven MPs designated by the Speaker with four coming from the majority party or coalition to include the chair of the Committee and the remaining three from the minority party of coalition.

The Committee for Diaspora Affairs shall have the power to monitor and evaluate the implementation of this Act.