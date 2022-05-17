Azimio South Africa chapter hails Raila for picking Karua as DP

Azimio la Umoja South Africa Chapter has backed the Raila Odinga and Martha Karua ticket, saying it boards well for the quest for inclusivity in the country.

The secretariat on Monday supported the nomination of Ms Karua and termed the decision as historic because the former minister is a step away from becoming the first female Deputy President of Kenya.

They said in settling for Ms Karua, Mr Odinga has lived true to his vision of transforming Kenya recognising the important role of women in Kenya.

“Hon. Odinga and Karua’s ticket not only represents Kenya's face of change but also bears true testimony to Raila's quest for inclusivity in the country's governance,” the team said in a statement.

The chapter pointed out that the combination of the ODM party leader and his Narc Kenya counterpart will deal a devastating blow to systemic injustices, endemic vice of corruption, which has derailed the development agenda of our country Kenya for over 50 years.

The duo, they explained, has a unique combination that will help end triple problems of poverty, untimely deaths through preventable diseases and ignorance.

“As members of the Kenyan diaspora in South Africa, we believe the two champions of constitutional democracy and human rights will help push the issues affecting Kenyans abroad especially our full participation in the electoral process.”

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Mr Odinga had earlier in the day named Ms Karua as his running mate, praising her zeal and human rights record.