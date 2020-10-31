Kenyan-born Americans in early voting Joe Biden

Ms Pauline Ochieng is far from Seme in Kisumu County where she was born.

But this mother of two and now an American also realises that Garden State in New Jersey is now effectively her second home.

She braved a morning chill in Basking Ridge to cast her early vote for Joe Biden.

“I know it has become a cliché but I honestly believe every vote counts. I am voting because America is at a crossroads. President Donald Trump is a threat to world democracy,” Ms Ochieng told the Sunday Nation.

Mr Patrick Odoyo, a Kenyan born resident of Orlando, Florida has also cast his vote in a toss-up state considered to be critical to either party.

“I didn’t want to take chances. Something could happen on election day, like inclement weather, a hurricane or even just long queues. I wanted to ensure my vote is counted,” he said by phone.

Ms Ochieng and Mr Odoyo are among the thousands of Kenyan Americans who have joined a record-breaking numbers that have already voted ahead of the big day on Tuesday.

Unlike in the past, Kenyans are heavily breaking out for the Democratic ticket of Biden and Kamala Harris.

Politics among Kenyans abroad has always been as contentious as it is back home.

While the split is along ethnic lines in Kenya, religion defines everything in the US.

Democratic-Republican politics

“Unless you live here, you would not understand the finely suppressed tension among Kenyans when it comes to elections and the Democratic-Republican politics,” Prof Joseph Situma of Wilmington University, Delaware, said.

“While the assumption is that Kenyans would align themselves with Democrats, there is a sizeable number that usually backs Republican and who voted for Trump, his immigration policy notwithstanding.”

Mr James Sang, a resident of Baltimore, Maryland, says while most Kenyans and Africans are mainly religious and culturally conservative, they are liberal in other social matters.

“They mostly align with the American religious conservatives whose beliefs are premised on dogma and opposition to same-sex marriage, civil unions, abortion and other ideas. Politically, they align with the liberals, whose philosophy is based on social justice and equality,” Mr Sang said.

The IT expert argues that Africans are generally “social animals” who believe in the sharing of economic resources.

This is where they differ from Americans who advocate for individualism.

“African Socialism aligns very well with the Democratic Party platform, which is based on civil liberty, social equality, immigration reform and expansion of programmes like affordable college education and universal health care,” he said.

Terrible president

Dr David Amakobe, a social and behavioural expert in Middletown, Delaware, believes something else is making immigrants vote for Democrats.

He says Trump is a terrible president whose policies have adversely affected immigrants.

He adds that immigrants see themselves as having a stake in the Biden-Harris administration because there’s a heavy presence of the African diaspora in the Democratic Party campaign who are influencing policy making.

“We are not just a group of migrant workers grateful for American hospitality and looking for handouts. We are taxpayers seeking to hold our elected leaders to account. We are Looking for local solutions for local challenges before we can talk about foreign policy,” he said.

Dr Amakobe, a member of the Democratic Party in Delaware, is among a small group immigrants that pushed the Biden-Harris campaign to develop a distinct African Diaspora Agenda that’s now prominently displayed at its campaign website.