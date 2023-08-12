Devolution at 10: State wobbles on funding counties decade later

A report showing the government is still holding on to Sh272.2 billion worth of devolved functions has revived discussions of just how much is due to counties and what the constitutional threshold of 15 per cent means.

The report by the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) says the Ministry of Health and its agencies are performing 45 elements of the function that exclusively belong to the counties, totalling Sh3.2 billion.

According to the report tabled in the Senate by IGRTC chairman Githinji Kiragu this week, the Ministry of Water is performing 18 elements of devolved functions with a total budget of Sh58 billion.

In Education, the report identifies 52 elements and unbundles them as exclusive to county governments, recommending their transfer.

The report says the government is restricted to education policies, standards, curricula and examinations while implementation of pre-primary education, village polytechnics, home craft centres and childcare are mandated to devolved administrations.

The Ministry of Energy and its agencies are still holding on devolved functions valued at Sh59 billion.

Here, four new elements of the functions have been identified as exclusive to county governments and two elements identified as concurrent to be transferred to the counties.

Should the recommendations of the report be implemented, the Ministry of Agriculture will be worst affected as it will lose Sh105 billion worth of functions.

The report identifies 41 elements of functions exclusive to counties but are still with the national government.

This push and pull on the retention of devolved functions and just how much is due to counties has become a circus 10 years after devolution.

Governors say counties are getting the short end of the stick.

According to Article 203 (3) of the Constitution, counties are to get at least 15 per cent of the revenue raised nationally, as approved by the National Assembly.

Since the advent of devolution, counties have received Sh3.62 trillion in total.

Of the amount, the devolved governments have utilised Sh1.21 trillion on personal emoluments like salaries, wages and allowances.

In the same period, devolved governments have raised Sh306.6 billion in own-source revenue, with most not meeting their targets.

Mr Bobby Mkangi, a constitutional lawyer, says inadequate allocation to counties affects public services.

“County governments may struggle lot to finance their projects and activities and people suffer in the end. The National Treasury must explain why counties cannot be given a reasonable amount as this is the taxpayer’s money,” Mr Mkangi says.

The lawyer was among a team of experts that drafted the current Constitution promulgated on August 27, 2010.

In the current financial year, for instance, some Sh385 billion was allocated to counties in equitable share.

This was way below the Sh425 billion the Council of Governors had proposed and the Sh407 billion recommended by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) and supported by Senators largely aligned to opposition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance.

The amount is about 22.2 percent of the Sh1.73 trillion revenue collected by the government for the 2019/20 financial year.

The law provides for the annual enactment of the Division of Revenue Act and the County Allocation of Revenue Act.

Section 17 (6) and (7) of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act says the National Treasury shall at the beginning of every month and not later than “the 15th day from the commencement of every month”, disburse money to the devolved governments.

This is on the basis of the cash disbursement schedule.

The schedule as per the Standing Order 183 of the Senate Standing Orders, is to be submitted to the House for approval not later than 15 days following the enactment of the County Allocation of Revenue Bill.

The County Government’s disbursement schedule is submitted to the Senate by Treasury in line with the PFM Act.

The schedule is meant to ensure timely monthly transfers of funds from the government’s Consolidated Fund to county revenue accounts.

The schedule, once approved by Parliament, is critical in the execution of county budgets as it makes operational the release and transfer of respective equitable share as provided for in the County Allocation of Revenue Act, enabling the devolved governments to undertake crucial functions in public services.

The schedule facilitates the implementation of Article 219 of the Constitution.

The Article provides that counties share of revenue raised by the national government shall be transferred to the devolved governments without undue delay and without deduction, except when the transfer has been stopped as per Article 225.

The Article gives instances the National Treasury may stop allocations to a state organ or any other public entity. That includes situations in which serious breaches have been reported.

However, a decision to stop the transfer of funds may not apply to the transfer of more than 50 per cent of the cash due to a county government.

The decision to stop the transfer of funds cannot be in force for more than 60 days and may be “enforced immediately, but will lapse retrospectively unless, within 30 days after the date of the decision, parliament approves it by resolution passed by both Houses,” according to the law.

The preparation of the cash disbursement schedule is informed by Treasury estimates on revenue raised nationally.

This is the underlying assumption underpinning the monthly transfers the Treasury does but with the approval of the Controller of Budget.

Makueni Governor, Mutula Kilonzo Jr, says variation in funds disbursed has become the order of the day “notwithstanding the implications on county governments”.

“Any variation in allocated amounts is a risk factor to the devolved governments financing and programme performance, including the payment of salaries and other components of employee compensation,” the governor said.

“The delay affects operations and services as it negates proper planning and budgeting. It distorts priority funding and has to stop.”

He added that the monthly exchequer releases published in the Kenya Gazette by the Treasury do not provide breakdowns of disbursed amounts.



