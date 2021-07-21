Caroline Kngogo's family
Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Detectives yet to interview family in Kangogo death investigation

By  Barnabas Bii

Homicide detectives are yet to visit the family home of former police officer Caroline Kangogo since her alleged suicide on Friday, the Nation has established.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. How varsities can make e-learning more effective

  2. US launches air strike targeting Al-Shabaab in Somalia

  3. South Africa unrest hits 40,000 businesses

  4. ‘Awestruck by Earth’s beauty’: Bezos reflects on trip to space

  5. PRIME Detectives yet to interview Kangogo family

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.