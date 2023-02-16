Detectives arrest Pokot South MP Pkosing over claims of funding banditry in North Rift

DAvid Pkosing

Pokot South MP David Pkosing was Thursday evening arrested over claims of funding banditry in North Rift.

By  Mary Wambui

Pokot South MP David Pkosing was Thursday evening arrested by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit on claims of funding banditry in the region.

The MP was arrested around 5pm in Nairobi and driven to the DCI Headquaters for interrogation by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit.

He was accompanied by several leaders from the region including MPs Titus Lotee (Kacheliba), Peter Lochakapon (Sigor), Rael Aleutum West Pokot Woman Rep and Senator Julius Murgor.

