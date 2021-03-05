Detectives arrest Edgar Obare on fraud charges

Edgar Obare

Blogger Edgar Obare following his arrest o March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: DCI Twitter
logo (7)

By  Hillary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Blogger Edgar Obare was on Thursday evening arrested for allegedly running a criminal network.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Amoth becomes Kenya's first recipient of Covid vaccine

    KNH

  2. Body of woman missing in Japan 2011 tsunami identified decade on

  3. Leaders in poll chaos to lose their guns - Matiang'i

  4. Escape from Covid: South Africa's luxury 'Blue Train'

  5. PRIME In search of life on the ‘Red Planet’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.