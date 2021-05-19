Depression: How love and care pulled me back from dark hole

Depressed man

Accept and love yourself as you are. Get closer to God. Focus on people who lift you up. Avoid being alone or idle.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Troubled Teen

What you need to know:

  • I have been battling depression for some time, and am on various treatments and therapies.
  • My troubles started at puberty. I rushed into relationships, leading to a series of heartbreaks.

I’m a normal young person, like any other out there, but I feel I have gone through quite a lot in my short life.

