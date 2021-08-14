Fred Matiang’i
Deported Ruto ally Harun Aydin was a fraud, says Matiang’i

By  Vincent Achuka  &  Winnie Atieno

The government on Friday revealed that Deputy President William Ruto’s Turkish associate Harun Aydin was deported on Monday on suspicion that he was engaged in money laundering, and at the request of authorities in Istanbul.

