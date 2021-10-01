Dennis Itumbi
File | Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Dennis Itumbi fights city tycoon's gag order

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Former State House digital communications director Dennis Itumbi wants a court to lift an order that bars him from associating businessman Mike Maina with Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.