Degree holders are mere paper tigers, stop this diploma phobia

University graduation

A graduation event.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Daniel Miriongi

Student

Kenya Institute of Mass Communication

What you need to know:

  • In many cases, it seems employers have ganged up against diploma and certificate holders.
  • It’s sad that this discrimination continues both in public and private sectors.

For a long time, I have watched a trend in workplaces where there is open bias in employment on the basis of academic qualifications.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.