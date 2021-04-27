Deaths, ICU admissions rise in counties outside lockdown zone

Commuters

Residents of Nairobi queue for matatus in the CBD on April 26, 2021 without observing social distancing rules.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In Murang’a County,  ICU wards started registering mass intakes last Saturday.
  • Elgeyo Marakwet, Kitui, Mombasa, Murang’a, Laikipia, Kericho,Uasin Gishu are reporting sharp rise in new infections.

The coronavirus tide in the country has continued to rise steadily as the positivity rate remains above 10 per cent, making it difficult for the government to ease movement and public gathering restrictions imposed one month ago. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Farmaajo to address anxious public as allies flee his camp

  2. US pleads with Kenya against refugee camps closure

  3. Court blocks repatriation of Kakuma, Dadaab refugees

  4. JSC nominates Martha Koome as Chief Justice

    Martha Koome

  5. Covid-19: Kenya records 511 new cases, 22 more deaths

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.