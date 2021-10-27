Death traps: Puzzle of condemned buildings packed with tenants

Graft and impunity in planning departments and greed among unscrupulous developers for quick cash in the booming housing sector have led to the increasing number of collapsing buildings in Kenya.

This explains why county officials are rushing to declare buildings unsafe after they have collapsed, having been mute when construction was going on.

As Kenyans await the outcome of investigations into the collapse of five storey buildings in Gachie and Kinoo and a recent one in Membley, Ruiru, past incidents have shown that a majority of such enquiries rarely lead to successful prosecutions.

The ruins of a 9 storey building under construction that collapsed in Ruiru, Kiambu County, on October 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

Most past cases have no clear records of actions taken, and for the few cases that ended up in court, developers managed to have their way even in instances where lives were lost.

This serves to encourage impunity among greedy investors, unethical professionals and weak institutions that regulate the construction industry.

In 2016, Dorkami House and the adjacent Neighbours Heights, both located near the Murera police post in Juja, were declared as posing grave danger to the public after allegedly developing wide dangerous cracks on the floors and walls.

The owner, Mr Robert Kamau Kamiti, was then sued by the Kiambu County government for carrying out a development without an approved plan for Dorkami House and for failing to build Neighbours Heights in accordance with an approved plan, and therefore compromising its structural integrity. In particular, the house was found with an underground water tank built contrary to the approved plan.

The site where a two-storey building collapsed in Mamboleo area, Kisumu County. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Mr Daniel Kutu, a handwriting expert, testified in court that a plan provided to the court by the developer as the approved one for Dorkami House was actually forged.

The court then ordered that the two buildings be demolished, but the developer appealed the ruling in 2018 and obtained stay orders before Justice Joel Ngugi, who ruled that the court did not have the jurisdiction to order their demolition.

“In either case, jurisdiction lies, in the first instance, with the county government and not the court. It, therefore, follows that the demolition orders given by the court exceeded its jurisdiction and are improper…The orders for demolition of the buildings, the subject matter of this case, are hereby set aside,” Justice Ngugi ruled.

The two buildings have since been retrofitted and occupied, amid unresolved concerns among neighbours over the danger they pose not just to them but to their new occupants.

We reached out to Mr Kamau to ask about the safety status of the buildings and he claimed that his neighbours were jealous of him.

He then promised to provide approvals from the county government but later resorted to issuing threats to the writer.

The site where a two-storey building collapsed in Mamboleo area, Kisumu County. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

“You were this morning, October 24 morning hours with Babu Fredrick’s gate looking at my house and I have instructed my lawyer about it. I will record the statement with the MD Nation Media Group (NMG) tomorrow October 25, 2021 and embroil you to court. Mark my words,” he said in one of his text messages.

Though the developer later apologised for the threats and presented copies of alleged letters clearing the two buildings for occupation, the Nation could not immediately verify if the copies were genuine. Calls to Kiambu director of communications Franklin Wambugu went unanswered.

Rescuers at Coptic, Kisumu County, where a four-storey building collapsed last September. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

In October 2009, a five-storey building under construction in Kiambu town collapsed, trapping workers under rubble and killing 17 people. No one has been held accountable for the lives lost.

The owner of the building, Stephen Kimani Kamau, George Ndungú engineer for the defunct Kiambu municipal council, Edward Njoroge, the designer, Moses Kiragu and the contractor, Premji Patel, were charged in a Kiambu court with causing the deaths.

Residents mill near the building that collapsed and trapped construction workers on April 2, 2015 behind Thika Road Mall in Roysambu.

However, after three years, the court acquitted them on the grounds that prosecutors had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

“Having analysed the evidence adduced in the case, I find that the prosecution has not provided evidence to the satisfaction that points to any act or omission on the part of the four accused persons that could have led to the death of the 17 persons,” the court said.

The court reached that conclusion despite evidence showing that the building fell as a result of poor workmanship and contained grave structural faults that posed a huge danger to workers and future occupants.

The building, which collapsed over lunch hour, was poised to host a supermarket and residential units, maybe averting more deaths that would have occurred if it had fallen after occupation.

Preliminary findings on the cause of the recent collapse of the nine-storey building at Membley, Ruiru, on October 17 have shown that the developer applied for a building permit in January this year but went ahead with construction without approvals.

“The probable cause of the failure was the foundation but we are still going to establish the exact cause as we go forward. In the next few weeks we shall share the findings as well as the sanctions to be taken against the developer or any person found culpable,” said Margaret Ogai, CEO of the Engineers Board of Kenya.

“The area is now a crime scene and we are working with the DCI even as we collect the materials used (at) the site for quality assessment.”

Following the incidents, the National Construction Authority (NCA), Engineers Board, and the Board of Registration of Architects and Quantity Surveyors (BORAQS) have jointly issued a 30-day notice to all developers to make sure they comply with regulations.

When buildings collapse, inspectors blame developers despite being at liberty to examine ongoing construction, request explanations and documents and file reports on their findings.

“It is unfortunate that we meet when buildings collapse like we are doing a postmortem, and I think the question we should be asking ourselves is, how do we do the right thing?” BORAQS chief executive Mwongera Rukaria said.

NCA estimates that over 200 Kenyans died between 1990 and 2019 in documented cases of buildings failing and collapsing.

Despite this, a 2018 Building Audit Report from the agency that studied such collapses revealed that piecemeal efforts had been made to address existing concerns.

Cases of collapsing buildings were almost unheard of in the 1980s and early 1990s. This has partly been attributed to the fact that the defunct city and county councils did the actual construction of all major residential and commercial structures.

Today, however, building collapses remain a harsh and worrying reality and national regulators are worried about county governments’ capacity to ensure that buildings meet the required standards.

Safe construction is a function of both the national government and counties, but local governments are responsible for development and building control.

Booming demand for housing in counties has created a lucrative criminal enterprise in planning departments, where unnecessary hurdles are established to force developers to part with bribes to get approvals for not just land ownership but also construction.

In one county in central Kenya, a former governor was accused of allegedly pocketing Sh8 million to allow a development to proceed. In another incident, a senior county official was awarded several acres of land to allow a multinational company to establish its multibillion-shilling project.

“As demand, fuelled by rural-urban migration and population growth, increased exponentially, the industry found itself faced with haphazard development, underscored by a lack of professional capacity to support the same,” the report notes.

Experts say there is a management challenge at the industry level, particularly the lack of coordinated regulatory efforts, leading to the proliferation of quacks posing as consultants and contractors.

“An engineer is not just anyone who has a degree, it is someone who is tested. It normally takes a minimum of three years for an engineer to become a professional,” said Johnson Matu, a member of the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

“Even on the EBK website, you will find that the number of engineers is perhaps not more than 4,000, but countrywide you will get the assumption that we have 20,000 to 30,000 engineers.”

He noted that developers seeking shortcuts engage non-registered professionals, thus endangering the safety of workers and the public.

“This is more or less a criminal activity. Those that try to engage our engineers only approach them at the design stage but ditch their professional services when the construction begins,” Mr Matu said.

An earlier audit ordered by the President following the collapse of buildings in Nairobi revealed that of the 14,895 structures inspected, 723 were dangerous, 10,791 unsafe, 1,217 fair and 2,194 safe.

The audit revealed that poor workmanship is the main cause of buildings collapsing (51 cases observed), substandard materials (40), poor structural design (36), non-compliance with statutory and safety requirements (13) and inadequate maintenance (2).

Before any construction begins, a soil and underground material analysis should be done to establish the actual weight the ground can hold, and the height and width of the building, so that appropriate measures are taken to ensure safety.

Mr Matu said the tests make up only 0.5 percent of the entire construction cost. This means that ignoring important steps becomes more expensive than following the rules.

The rest of the steps - structural drawings, the purchase of building materials, and building the foundation and subsequent floors - need regular inspections at every critical stage by qualified engineers and contractors, as well as county government inspectors.

But some property owners collude with unscrupulous officials in planning departments to generate approvals.

“We have always stopped these constructions but still you find that they continue,” said NCA Executive Director Morris Aketch.

Raul Figueroa, a PhD student at Carnegie Mellon University, studied Nairobi’s buildings over three years. He found that the quality of construction was poor across the city, but was more alarming in Buru Buru and Eastleigh.

The 2014 study also revealed that a major earthquake could destroy between 1,000 and 2,000 buildings and that most of the structures would have to be demolished to pave the way for fresh construction.