Monica Kimani murder: Jowie’s sentencing underway

Joseph Kuria Irungu, 33, is currently in court to be sentenced for the murder of businesswoman Monica Nyawira Kimani.

Irungu was due to be sentenced last week, but his lawyers asked High Court Judge Grace Nzioka to grant him more time to file his responses to a pre-sentence report and the prosecution's submissions.

In her submissions, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gikui Gichuhi urged the court to sentence Irungu to death, saying the prosecution had shown that he planned the murder; that there was no provocation from Monica and that he also tried to conceal the crime.

Murder convict Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, in the dock on March 13, 2024. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Ms Gichuhi urged the court to find that there were aggravating circumstances for Irungu to be sentenced to death.

“The court must impose the death sentence in respect to capital offences in accordance with the law. It is thus our humble submission that the death penalty is lawful in the Republic of Kenya and in the matter before Your Ladyship had met all the requirements to warrant the Death Sentence,” she said.

The 28-year-old businesswoman, the eldest daughter of Paul Kimani Ngarama, was killed at her Lamuria Garden apartment on the night of September 19, 2018, shortly after arriving from Juba in South Sudan.

She was due to travel to Dubai the following morning, but her lifeless body was found lying in a bathtub with her throat slit from ear to ear. Her hands and legs had been bound with cable ties.

Committed Christian

In the presentencing report, Irungu's parents - Julius Irungu Mwangi and Anastacia Thama - described their 33-year-old son as outgoing, respectful and a committed Christian.

Born on November 20, 1990, in Nakuru, the certified private security guard grew up in Mwariki area.

After completing his secondary education, Irungu joined Kenya Polytechnic to study for a diploma in food production, which he completed in 2011.

He later moved to Dubai where he worked for a security company after receiving tactical military training from the Dubai Police Academy and the Ogara Group, a security company.

Monica, who held a diploma in international relations, was the managing director of the family business known as Millypol General Trading Company in Juba for seven years.

In her ruling, Justice Nzioka said that although the conviction was based on circumstantial evidence, the prosecution had met the threshold of proving that Irungu committed the murder.

Justice Grace Nzioka finds Jowie guilty of murdering Monica Kimani

The judge found that Irungu stole the identity card of Dominic Bisera Haron, a security guard at the estate where he was staying, armed himself with a gun, carried a bag containing a white kanzu and changed his clothes before going to Monica's house.

According to the judge, Irungu stole the identity card to disguise himself and gain access to the apartment. After the murder, he destroyed the evidence by burning the clothes he was wearing when he committed the crime.