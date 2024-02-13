Death on campus: Fazul Mohamed summons varsity security managers over growing insecurity

The government has called for a meeting with learning institutions across the country following an increase in insecurity in and around universities in Kenya.

In a letter sent to all security managers of universities and tertiary institutions, Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) CEO Fazul Mohamed requested that they (public and private) attend a meeting to ensure that they are safe and secure.

"In view of the foregoing, the government has commenced mandatory nationwide security vetting, training and licensing of all in-house security officers employed by institutions of higher learning, contracted private security officers and all officers offering security services, be they employed by the said institutions or otherwise engaged as private security service providers," he said in the notice.

According to Mr Mohamed, the authority has organised a sensitisation forum to be held at the Kenya School of Government on February 22, 2024.

Universities in Kenya, once hailed as citadels of education, are turning into killer zones. A number of students have recently lost their lives on campus, sparking national outrage.

Private security experts, police and student leaders agree on common issues that contribute to insecurity on campuses.

Key among them are alcoholism, drug abuse, deteriorating morals, poverty, peer pressure, poor parenting, misuse of the internet and the ever-evolving cyberspace.

Mr Ken Gendo, the chief security officer at Maseno University, told the Nation that he believes the increasing number of deaths is being fuelled by the students themselves.

Students who find themselves on the wrong side of the law often have a history of delinquency. These habits include prostitution and gang membership.

Mr Gendo says the number of students involved in cybercrime is also on the rise.

"Many students join university when they are young. Some start cohabiting when they've barely known each other. The end result is fights, pregnancies and even deaths," he said, adding that poor parenting was also to blame for the moral decadence.

The PSRA has introduced plans to make it compulsory for employers of its nearly one million members who are security guards to earn the minimum wage gazetted by the government.

The regulations also require all guards to have a Guard Force Number (GFN). The GFN is the only proof that a private security guard has been duly registered and licensed by the authority in accordance with the provisions of the law, according to a copy of a legal notice.