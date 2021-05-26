Dear Generation Z, don’t rush after love, focus on your dreams 

We — Generation Z — have been described by other generations, including our parents, as the ‘weird people’. Our approach to life and issues has been described as different and strange.

We do things fast, sometimes without second thought, and all we want are instant results. We love it when things happen ‘now’ and our patience levels have been described as wanting.

One of the many ways our generation has shocked the world is its approach to matters love and relationships.

Thanks to the internet and smartphones, boys and girls are getting into relationships earlier than it was the case in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

I have experienced these relationships first-hand and I would like to share my perspectives.

Let’s talk about heartache and breakup, one of the hardest thing to handle.

What many of us forget whenever we find and fall in love is that everything that has a start and must end one day.

Keep off relationships

Life itself has birth, growth, climax and death. Love follows that same cycle too and you should be ready for the unpleasant break-up. When you lose love, take it positively, evaluate the lessons, take your time, heal then love again. Do not rush and do not do the unthinkable.

Secondly, everyone is meant to be loved. It is said that boys always have that one person they deeply love and ‘spread’ the rest of their love to others to feel appreciated.

I think girls love deeper than boys and this makes us vulnerable and prey for "playboys".

Let’s learn to be strong, smart and no-nonsense kind of ladies. You can as well keep off relationships and focus on more important things— books, business, religion, career and others.

Read, get that dream job, make your own money and by all means, buy that car.

What we young girls forget is that men respect and listen to women who have something: brain, skill, money and yes, assets.

Do these things and make your life worth living.

Gloria, 20, studies at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.