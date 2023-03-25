DCI: We're sorry for posting misleading pictures

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has apologised over false photos the unit claimed were from Azimio protests. The directorate blamed it on overwhelming information received via online platform.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations wishes to unreservedly apologize to the public for the mix-up of images in yesterday’s communication, which was meant to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of criminal suspects involved in Monday’s illegal demonstrations," DCI said on social media.

"The mix-up was partly occasioned by the overwhelming information that we had received via the #FichuakwaDCI online platform regarding the reported incidents of violence."

Questions have emerged as to why the Directorate of Criminal Investigations would be using some photos taken more than 15 years ago claiming they were from the Azimio anti-government protests held last Monday.

Investigations by Taifa Leo showed that some of the photos used were from long ago and cannot be whatsoever linked to the riots.

Further, some of the photos were taken in other countries while some photos were manipulated using Google Reverse Image Search technology to give a fake illustration of the real situation on the ground.