DCI to pick three ISIS-linked terror suspects from DR Congo

Terror suspect Rashid Salim Mohamed

Terror suspect Salim Rashid Mohamed alias Chortara who has been arrested in DRC where he fled to after jumping bail in Kenya. DCI officers are travelling to DRC to pick him together with two other suspects.

Photo credit: Courtesy | DCI
By  Brian Ocharo

Officers from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit will travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to initiate the process of repatriating three wanted terror suspects into the country to face criminal charges.

