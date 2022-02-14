DCI officers charged with robbery with violence

Four police officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been charged with violently robbing a United States-based businessman of America Sh280,000 at gunpoint.

The officers – Antony Muvaka Mwanza, Cornelius Wambua, Tom Omondi Otieno and Kennedy Omondi Odero – denied the capital offence.

They were arraigned before Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo for violently robbing Vincent Ochieng Odembo at Nexgen Mall, off Mombasa Road, on February 6.

The officers allegedly committed the offence jointly with others who have not been arraigned.

Ms Kagendo heard that the officers robbed Mr Odembo, a Kenyan-American citizen, of $2,400 (Sh264,000) and Sh40,000.

They allegedly used force in committing the offence.

Prosecuting counsel Anderson Gikunda did not oppose the release of the suspects on bond.

Defense lawyers including Danstan Omari, Michelle Kimuma Omuoyo, Shadrack Wambui and Wycliffe Omayio informed the court that the accused and the complainant were trying to resolve the issue out of court.

“The matter before court is just a misunderstanding between the complainant and the accused. We are discussing to settle it out of court,” Mr Omari told Ms Kagendo.

The officers were arrested on February 11 and are accused of committing the offence while armed with dangerous weapons, including two AK-47 and two Ceska rifles.

Asking the court to free them on reasonable bond terms, Mr Omari argued that the accused earn meagre salaries.

“Mwanza is a police constable earning a monthly salary of Sh18,000 and a huge bond term is like condemning him to remain in custody. Free him on cash bail not exceeding Sh100,000,” Mr Omari urged.

Equally Mr Wambui prevailed upon the magistrate to free Mr Wambua on personal cognizance, saying he is a civil servant with little income.

Mr Omayio told the court Mr Otieno takes home Sh6,000 after deductions and “any excessive bail term means he will rot in custody as he cannot raise a huge amount”.

Mr Omuoyo urged the magistrate to show mercy on Mr Odero, who she said “takes home a mere Sh1,600 after deductions”.

Ms Kagendo heard that the police officers are underpaid by the National Police Service.

"The officers are poorly remunerated and there is a pending case at the High Court over salaries,” Mr Omayio told the court.

In her ruling, Ms Kagendo said the accused face a capital offence punishable by a death sentence upon conviction.

“The bond terms will be guided by the severity of the penalty, which in this case is death upon conviction,” Ms Kagendo said.