DCI officers charged with robbery with violence

Four DCI officers from left to right Kennedy Omondi Odero, Tom Omondi Otieno, Corenelius Stephen Wambua and Anthony Muvaka Mwanza at a Milimani court on Monday, February 14, 2022 where they denied the offense of robbery with violence. They were each released on a bond of Sh500 000 or alternatively pay a cash bail of Sh300 000.Their case will be mentioned on March  3, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Four police officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been charged with violently robbing a United States-based businessman of America Sh280,000 at gunpoint.

