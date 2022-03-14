DCI officers charged with receiving Sh1m bribe from Chinese man

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

NMG

Three police officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) at the Dagoretti Police Station have been arraigned for corruptly receiving Sh1 million from a Chinese investor so as not to charge his wife with an immigration offence.

