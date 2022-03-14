DCI officers charged with receiving Sh1m bribe from Chinese man

Three police officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) at the Dagoretti Police Station have been arraigned for corruptly receiving Sh1 million from a Chinese investor so as not to charge his wife with an immigration offence.

But Charles Macharia Wanjiru, Samuel Yunnah Kukhuvilo and Joseph Gikara Gachera did not plead to the charges as the main suspect, Julius Onyango Oguma, did not come to court as directed by the investigating officer.

As a consequence, anti-corruption court Senior Principal Magistrate Victor Wakumile ordered Mr Oguma to appear for plea-taking on March 22.

"I indulge the defence so as to put their house in order. Summons to issue against Julius Onyango Oguma. Plea-(taking) deferred to March 22, 2022 at 9am," Mr Wakumile ordered.

Prosecutors say the officers had fired in the air in a bid to obstruct officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) from arresting them.

In the melee, Mr Onyango escaped.

The suspects face four counts of conspiracy to commit an economic crime, receiving a bribe, obstruction, aiding a prisoner to escape and robbery with violence.

The officers are accused of receiving a bribe of Sh1 million from Pan Xido Yan so as not to charge his wife Gong Huan with the offence of being in Kenya without valid immigration documents.

The alleged offence was committed on November 28, 2018.

In the second count, Mr Onyango is separately accused of receiving a bribe of Sh200,000 from Jane Wangui, an employee of Mr Pan as inducement not to charge Ms Gong.

The four officers are accused of obstructing EACC officers James Wachira, Martin Mbuvi, Philip Major and Alex Nyakundi from arresting them at the Kabete Police Station by drawing their firearms and shooting in the air to scare them away.

Mr Wanjiru, Mr Kukhuvilo and Mr Gachera are facing a charge of aiding Mr Onyango to escape in a bid to defeat justice.

Mr Wanjiru is also accused of violently robbing Mr Major of Sh7,000 and his job card.