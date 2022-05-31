DCI Kinoti: Why I want DPP Noordin Haji arrested over forgery

The war between the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has now escalated and moved to court.

The DCI boss George Kinoti now wants Nordin Haji probed and prosecuted for alleged perjury and fraud during consultative meetings to formulate guidelines on terrorism.

In an affidavit sworn by Director of the Anti-Terror Police Unit Martin Otieno, Mr Kinoti claims that the DPP, while organising a meeting for stakeholders to discuss the newly formulated guidelines on Terrorism and Terror Financing Act, forged the attendance list to include the names of two detectives who did not attend the meetings, which were held in February and March 2022.

Mr Kinoti is also accusing the DPP of equally forging the said officers' residence entries in the hotel where the workshop was taking place.

The DCI boss also alleges that the consultant expert involved in the drafting of the guidelines was not qualified and that he was selected due to his relation with Mr Haji.

He also adds that the task force as constituted was comprised of a majority of non-investigative agencies who lacked the expertise or technical knowledge in the investigation of terrorism and financing of terrorism.

“The respondent avers that the country is replete with an array of experts including researchers, scholars and security experts of different fields well vast with matters of terrorism investigations,” the affidavit reads in part.

According to Mr Kinoti, Mr Haji’s sole aim was duping Kenyan taxpayers as he could have hired a more qualified expert to gainfully and authoritatively give the value of taxpayers.

“The hiring of the said consultant was of no value and was a waste of taxpayers’ money but only meant the respondents succeeded in deceiving the public that an expert was actually consulted.”