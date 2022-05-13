DCI: David Sankok to be charged with improper storage of firearm after son's death

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI is planning to charge nominated MP David Sankok with improper storage of a firearm, even as a second autopsy on the body of his son revealed that the minor may have indeed shot himself.

A forensic pathology on Hillary Memusi Sankok, however produced different findings, from what the Longisa Hospital in Bomet had stated when it conducted the first post-mortem on May, 3, a day after he died.

On Friday, the forensic examiners among them Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor and the head of the Homicide Department Samuel Nyoguto found that the bullet entered through the left side of the 15-year-old’s head just above the ear, and exited from the left side.

A post-mortem done at the Longisa Hospital had shown that the bullet entered through the chin and exited at the left top of his head at their Narok home.

Memusi, son of nominated MP David Sankok, who died in a shooting incident at the legislator's home. Photo credit: Pool

The forensic pathology showed yesterday that the 5mm caliber bullet shuttered the Kericho High School student’s skull before it exited.

Sources at the DCI said that ballistic examinations on the MP’s shotgun showed that it discharged the bullet that killed Memusi, as 8 pellets from the gun were discovered from the boy’s body and at the crime scene.

Crime scene

Forensic analysis on the gun also discovered the spent cartridge wedged in the shotgun’s chamber. Crime scene investigators had initially failed to find the empty shell from the crime scene.

“The shot-gun is also 69cm long and it is shorter than the boy’s left hand and this therefore shows it is possible he may have shot himself. However, we cannot rule out the possibility that he was shot by someone else.

“His hand has been dusted, and the debris will be subjected to investigations. If the boy shot himself, the gun should have left some traces of powder,” the investigator told Nation.Africa.

After the forensic autopsy on Friday, Dr Oduor said that the boy had a contact wound, meaning the gun had contact with his head when the trigger was pulled.

“We have been able to finish the post-mortem and it has established what the first one had failed to; the initial autopsy just mention that it was just a gunshot and never established many things like type of firearm used, the range and the projectile,”

“For now there is an investigation going on, I have completed what I was supposed to do and after this I will hand over the file to the investigators who will go through the second results to come up with their findings,” he said, adding that the post-mortem was conducted in presence of two other doctors representing the family.

A detective at the Umash funeral home in Nakuru County on May 13, 2022, where the second autopsy of the Nominated Member of Parliament David Sankok's son Memusi Sankok is ongoing Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

The autopsy now opens the crime scene- a room at the first floor of the MP’s home- for the family to access, and the family has been given the green-light to bury the boy.

Narok DCI boss Mwenda Ethaiba said that the post-mortem was the final bit that was remaining for the investigations, marking the end of the fieldwork the detectives have been doing.

He said that this will allow the detectives to file a report after analysing the samples that have been taken and will give directions the matter will take.

Although the autopsy corroborates some accounts of the witnesses including family members, it does not absolve the MP as he will have to face the law, for improper storage of the firearm.

Safe custody

DCI investigators who spoke to the Nation.Africa said that the MP will be charged immediately after his son’s burial.

The Firearms Act stipulates that every registered firearm dealer should maintain a suitable enclosed store for the safe custody of firearms and ammunition in his possession.

“Each store shall be, and be maintained constantly, secure to the satisfaction of the licensing officer, and shall have only one means of entry thereto, which shall be provided with two locks, of which master-keys shall be delivered to, and retained by, the licensing officer,” the law states.

According to the law, those who fail to comply with the law shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or to a fine not exceeding Sh10,000 or to both.

At the home, the family of the deceased were planning for Saturday’s burial that is expected to be attended by several leaders, among them Deputy President William Ruto.

The family’s representative Julius Ole Kuyoini said that the family has been handed the body and will proceed with the burial at their home in Ewaso Ngiro in Narok County.

Elsewhere, at the Kericho high school students and teachers profiled Memusi as a disciplined and outgoing boy.

An interview with his teachers and fellow students on Friday painted a picture of a sociable learner who related well with others.

Interestingly, his father also attended the same school.

Dr Daniel Chelule, the Kericho High School Principal told Nation.Africa that the deceased had a very amiable character and that the institution was shocked by the sudden turn of events leading to his death.

“He performed generally well and managed a C plus mean grade at the end of term 3, 2021” said Dr Chelule.

He said the deceased left school on the closing date of March, 3, 2021, but did not report on April 26, when the institution opened the gates for the learners for another term.

As a result, the institution’s management contacted the parents and they (parents) promised to take the student back as soon as possible, which did not happen, but for the institution to learn through the media that the victim had taken his life.

The student joined the school on August, 2, 2021. Records at the school show his admission number as 13640.

“He was outgoing and always wanted the best for everyone. He was that kind of a person you could share your challenges with. The news of his death shocked us,” said a fellow classmate.