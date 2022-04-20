Detectives arrest two suspected of killing JKUAT student

Detectives have arrested two men suspected of killing on Monday night of Joel Juma, a student at the Jomo Kenyatta University Of Agriculture And Technology.

According the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two — Joel Muchiri and Paul Mbatha — were seized in Juja on Wednesday morning.

The late Juma, a fourth year industrial chemistry student, was stabbed to death as he left his friend's hostel where he had gone to look for revision notes.

“Their arrest followed a detailed forensic analysis of the scene conducted by Crime Scene experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, leading the detectives to the identity of the suspects,” said the DCI in a statement.