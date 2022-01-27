DCI arrests key suspect in murder of Harambee Stars top fan

Detectives have arrested Milton Namatsi who is suspected to have taken part in the murder of ardent football fan Isaac Juma on Wednesday night in Mumias.

DCI said the 27-year-old suspect was picked from his house by sleuths based at Mumias, after preliminary investigations linked him to the murder most-foul.

"Detectives suspect that Juma’s death maybe related to land issues that bedeviled his extended family and are burning the midnight candle to arrest the rest of the suspects," DCI added."

Isaac Juma who was a newspaper vendor in Nakuru before retiring in his farm in Mumias, was an ardent football fan who religiously supported the country’s national team Harambee Stars and the AFC Leopards."