DCI arrests key suspect in murder of Harambee Stars top fan

Isaac Juma

Isaac Juma dancing to the tune of Administration Police band at Kakamega during Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Detectives have arrested Milton Namatsi who is suspected to have taken part in the murder of ardent football fan Isaac Juma on Wednesday night in Mumias.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.