The day a committee of parliament held a sitting in a toilet

You would be forgiven to think that a parliamentary committee, if not sitting in an air conditioned well-furnished committee room, debating chamber or some designated place within the precincts of parliament to transact business, then it is in some posh hotel room somewhere.

But this may not be entirely true at least in a few isolated cases, though House committee rooms and debating chamber are the traditional meeting places for legislative affairs.

Kiambu MP Jude Njomo recently debunked the notion that a committee of parliament can only sit in some designated place or posh room.

Mr Njomo confirmed to the National Assembly that indeed a committee of the House can have a sitting in the toilet within parliament buildings and transact parliamentary business.

The Kiambu MP, in what may appear strange to his colleagues and Kenyans, confirmed that the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges committee, where he was a member until recently, held a properly constituted meeting in a toilet within parliament and transacted business.

The meeting was a probe.

The committee was receiving information how a section of MPs had received bribes of as little as Sh3,000 to Sh30,000 in the toilet to defeat a matter that was before the House.

“This is the only committee which has held a meeting in a toilet,” Mr Njomo made the revelations as the House was considering a motion by leader of majority Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri) mid last month to reconstitute the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges committee’s membership.

Bribed in the toilet

By virtue of his position as the leader of majority, Mr Kimunya chairs the House Committee on Selection, which is in charge of selecting membership to House committees.

“I remember in one of the investigations we were doing, we had to go and receive information from a toilet,” the Kikuyu MP said.

Interestingly, the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Committee is among those chaired by House Speaker Justin Muturi by virtue of his position.

However, on the material day, Speaker Muturi was not the one chairing as he had designated Limuru MP Peter Mwathi to lead the committee in the investigations.

At the heart of the committee’s investigations were claims that some MPs had received the bribes in the toilets within parliament to shoot down a report of the joint probe by the Agriculture and Trade, Industry and Cooperatives committees on the smuggling of poisonous sugar in the country.

Yesterday, Mr Njomo said that the decision to have a session in the toilet was so as to get more details on how the bribing took place.

According to the Kiambu MP, the committee held one session in the gents and another in the ladies.

In each of the two ‘meetings’, two MPs- a male and a female- demonstrated how they had received the bribes to shoot down the sugar report.

“The committee decided to have the meeting in the toilet so that those giving us the information could take the committee through how money exchanged hands. A lady witness told the committee how she overheard members shouting across the toilets how they had been bribed in the toilet,” said Mr Njomo.

Not gender responsive

Mr Njomo made the revelations as he urged the House to defeat the motion for the reconstitution of the committee on account that the proposed list of new members was not gender sensitive.

The Kiambu MP was not happy with the list of the proposed members to the committee because of the 13 names Mr Kimunya wanted the House to adopt, only one was a lady- Gladwell Cheruiyot (Baringo County Woman MP).

“Therefore, I oppose this report and I recommend that the Selection Committee sits down and gives us a properly constituted committee.”

His opposition to the proposed names was based on the fact that if the committee was not gender responsive at the time of the probe, it would not have been easy to have a sitting in the ladies.

“If it was a ladies’ toilet and we did not have ladies, they would not show us how to navigate through those corridors and corners of the toilet,” Mr Njomo told the House.

“So, it is very important that this committee is properly constituted and it has gender balance because there are matters that are gender in nature that need to be considered and we get opinions from every gender,” he said.

Mr Njomo’s opposition to the committee’s proposed names was supported by MPs Millie Odhiambo (Suba South), Dr James Nyikal (Seme), Soipan Tuya (Narok County Woman MP) and Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba).

Speaker Muturi had no choice but to refer the Motion back to the Committee on Selection for a reconsideration of the membership list.