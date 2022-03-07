Parliament Buildings

Parliament Buildings in Nairobi in May 2020.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

The day a committee of parliament held a sitting in a toilet

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kiambu MP Jude Njomo said decision to have a session in the toilet was to get more details on how the bribing took place.
  • Mr Njomo confirmed that indeed a committee of the House can have a sitting in the toilet within parliament buildings.


You would be forgiven to think that a parliamentary committee, if not sitting in an air conditioned well-furnished committee room, debating chamber or some designated place within the precincts of parliament to transact business, then it is in some posh hotel room somewhere. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.