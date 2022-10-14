David Ndii, Hussein Mohamed land top jobs in Ruto's kitchen Cabinet

President William Ruto has started assembling a team of loyal and trusted allies for the day-to-day activities at the State House.

Some of the powerful positions at State House in any administration are Chief of Staff and Staff House Comptroller, which Dr Ruto has dished out to his most trusted and close confidantes.

They are individuals who remain highly guarded whenever it comes to top secrets.

President Ruto on Friday appointed former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei as State House Chief of Staff deputised by former Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok.

Mr Koskei was nominated by ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018 to serve in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), almost three years after ejecting him from his Cabinet over corruption allegations.

Mr Nanok, who was the director-general of the Kenya Kwanza presidential campaign team, was a key figure in Dr Ruto’s secretariat and a common face at the Bomas of Kenya as one of the chief agents for the coalition.

During campaigns, Mr Nanok was mandated to chair and coordinate the activities of affiliate parties to ensure synergy and coherence.

In a press statement released by the outgoing Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, the head of state also appointed Katoo Ole Metito as the State House Comptroller.

Dr David Ndii, who has been the brains behind President Ruto’s bottom-up economic model, has been appointed the chairperson of the newly created President’s Council of Economic Advisors.

A member of the initial economic advisory team Dr Augustine Cheruiyot is the new Senior Advisor and Head of the Economic Transformation Secretariat.

Also in Dr Ndii’s team is Dr Nancy Laibuni.

Former National Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge has made a comeback to the government after he was appointed Senior Advisor and Head of Fiscal Affairs and Budget Policy.

Dr Ruto also appointed David Mugonyi as the head of the Presidential Communication Service.

Mr Mugonyi is a former Nation reporter and head of the parliamentary press service.