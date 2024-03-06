Daniel Moi's estate dragged into grandson's child support case

Former President Daniel Moi's estate has been dragged into the protracted child support case pitting his grandson, Collins Kibet, and his estranged ex-wife.

The ex-wife, Gladys Jeruto Tagi, filed an application in court on Tuesday seeking to have the administrators of Jonathan Moi's estate and that of the late President Moi compelled to support the two children she sired with Mr Kibet.

Former President Daniel Moi's grandson, Collins Kibet, at the Nakuru Law Courts on July 13, 2021. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Through her lawyer, Mr Steve Biko, Ms Tagi indicated to the court that the two children aged 14 and 12 have been listed as beneficiaries of their grandfather Jonathan Moi's estate, which is valued at Sh20 million.

The late Jonathan Moi is also a beneficiary to the former President's estate worth Sh340 billion, of which he is entitled to 20 per cent.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibellion in Nakuru, Mr Biko insisted that the two estates have a responsibility towards providing the children as beneficiaries to the estate.

He sought orders for the court to summon the administrators of the estates to explain why the children were not being taken care of.

Ms Gladys Jeruto Tagi at Nakuru Law Courts on June 16, 2021. She is seeking Sh1 million monthly for child support from President Daniel Moi's grandson, Collins Moi. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

"It is my prayer that the administrators to the estates of Jonathan Moi and Daniel Toroitich Moi be summoned to appear before this court to show cause why the estate is not providing for the minors," said Mr Biko.

The application was made during a mention of the case in which Ms Tagi sued Mr Kibet for contempt of court orders.

The orders issued in June 2022 required Mr Kibet to support the children's education, medical, and entertainment expenses amounting to Sh1.5 million per year.

The woman, however, returned to court accusing Mr Kibet of disobeying the orders. Ms Tagi claimed Mr Kibet has left her to shoulder the responsibility alone since the orders were issued.

Mr Biko told the court that his client has been facing financial constraints and is unable to continue taking care of the children's needs.

She claimed the two children have not been attending school due to lack of fees and are currently at home.

On February 21, the court issued summons against Mr Kibet requiring him to appear before the court to show cause why he should not be punished for disobeying the court orders.

However, neither Moi's scion nor his lawyer appeared before the court on Wednesday.

The court was forced to extend the orders after it emerged that he had not been served with the orders.

Mr Biko explained that the failure of service was occasioned by the change of plaintiff advocates and requested for one more week to effect the service.

"We are also trying to trace Collins Kibet or his lawyer. He has been dodgy and cannot be found through his phone which he has been changing and switching off and on."

Ms Tagi moved to court in 2021 accusing her ex-husband of absconding his parental duties and leaving her to shoulder the burden of raising the children.

A DNA test conducted confirmed Mr Kibet was the father of the two minors.

Ms Tagi in her recent application sought to have Mr Kibet or the estate facilitate the transfer of the minors back to Geneva, Switzerland, where they used to live.

"If the estate cannot provide for the minors, let them be taken back to Geneva in Switzerland, where they were previously being taken care of by the government," submitted Mr Biko.