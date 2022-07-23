Danger as IEBC plans to use expired gas cylinders

State agencies have warned the electoral commission against deploying 63,000 expired 3kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders during the August 9 polls.

The safety agencies, in correspondences with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), said using the cylinders poses great danger to poll officials and other stakeholders.

It has emerged that the IEBC procured the cylinders in 2007 and has not revalidated them as required even as sources within the commission indicated that more than Sh200 million was earmarked for revalidating the cylinders.

Section 70(5) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, 2007, requires that the cylinders for non-corrosive gases be examined and tested after every five years. The IEBC is said to have been using the same gas procured ahead of the 2007 polls.

The cylinders are used for emergency lighting in the event of power blackout and in areas with no electricity. They are usually used for a few hours during counting of the votes. The Ministry of Labour, through its Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services, on July 6 wrote to the IEBC to consider revalidating the cylinders to avert possible explosion. The letter by the directorate came after the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) raised concerns about the safety of the cylinders.

The IEBC has yet to undertake the safety measures as directed by the agencies about two weeks to the polls, raising concerns over its general preparedness.

IEBC chief executive officer Marjan Hussein Marjan did not respond to our queries on the matter even as Kebs and the Labour ministry affirmed their concerns over the planned deployment of the cylinders.

The cylinders are to be used in 46,233 polling stations across the country.

The directorate said LPG gas expands about 270 times by volume and is highly flammable, making it very dangerous if not contained safely. The law obligates the owner of a cylinder to cause revalidation to ensure safety of workers and users.

“The purpose of this letter is to request your immediate attention on this matter and ensure each cylinder in your use undergoes immediate thorough examination and testing in accordance with Section 70(5) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act to safeguard users and persons who may come into vicinity of the cylinders,” said Dr Andrew Muruka, director of Occupational Safety and Health Services.