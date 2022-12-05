Damning indictment of SGBV fight as cases rise

The country last year recorded an increase in the number of sexual and gender-based violence cases, a report has shown.

According to the World Aids Day report released on Thursday, Kenya recorded over 38, 842 cases of sexual gender-based violence (SGBV), with 16,476 more cases recorded among those aged 10–17 years.

From the data, children aged nine years and below recorded 2,912 cases, with other groups above 17 years recording 9, 754. The number of reported cases of SGBV against children and adolescents increased by more than three-fold between 2016 and 2021, with most of the perpetrators being relatives.

The report, titled It is a race against time, found out that children aged 10–17 years have been enduring violation and for the past five years, the numbers have been increasing—from 5,810 cases in 2016 to 6,340 in 2017, then to 11,456 in 2018.

In 2019, sexual violence cases increased by 2,000 to 13, 516. In 2020, it stood at 19, 839, with 2021, recording a double increase from 19, 839 to 38, 842 cases.

From the findings, some of the forms of sexual violence were defilement and incest, which infringe on child and human rights while narrowing opportunities for women and girls to participate in socio-economic development meaningfully.

Defilement and incest lead to HIV infection, sexually transmitted infections, mistimed pregnancies and increased risk of chronic physical and mental illnesses. Orphans and other vulnerable children face an increased risk of violence and delayed access to healthcare when they are violated.

Girls suffer more

Girls are always the victims of incest, outnumbering boys, with data from the report showing that out of 10 sexually violated minors, eight are girls.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration placed measures to fight all forms of SGBV, including domestic violence, teenage pregnancy and female genital cutting. However, criminality appears to be digging deeper into communities.

A 2019 survey on violence against children by the Department of Children’s Services and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics found nearly one in six young women aged 18–24 experienced sexual violence in their childhood, while 6.4 per cent of young men suffered the same.

In 2021, child pregnancies increased by 28.7 per cent from 16,956 to 21,823. Between January and September 2022, at least one in every six pregnancies recorded in Meru, Samburu, Tana River, and West Pokot counties was among children and adolescents aged 10–19.

Triple threat

Young girls face the triple threat of SGBV, teenage pregnancies and risk of HIV infection.

“Sexual and gender-based violence and adolescent pregnancies are key predisposing factors to contracting HIV among children, adolescents, and young people,” says the report.

A national survey conducted among adolescents in 2019 showed a decline in the average age of sexual debut from 17 in 2014 to 15 in 2019. In 2021, the number of new HIV cases among those aged 15–24 increased by 7.7 per cent.

“The overlapping challenge of new HIV infection, unintended pregnancies, and sexual and gender-based violence among children, adolescents and young women, dubbed the triple threat, make it challenging for the country to end Aids as a public health threat,” says the report.

In 2013, the number of incest and defilement grossly increased. Then Chief Justice Willy Mutunga—during a visit to Vihiga, one of the counties with high defilement cases—said the high number pointed to a crisis that needed swift attention.

“Defilement is turning into a crisis that needs to be addressed,” Dr Mutunga said then.

Addressing the public at the Vihiga law courts, the chief justice emeritus called on elders, parents and teachers to join the fight against sexual abuse. He also warned boda boda operators, saying they had earned themselves a dubious reputation as “village Casanovas”, and cautioned that such cases were also rampant in neighbouring Bungoma and Kakamega counties.

Research by IPAS Africa Alliance, a lobby for reproductive rights, found that Vihiga County had one of the highest incidences of defilement in 2014 in Kenya. The area still records an average of five cases of defilement and incest daily, despite efforts by the county to curb the vice.

Mr Stephen Nzusa—a lawyer and human rights defender, who has been working with street families for more than a decade—says SGBV is one of the leading causes of homelessness.

“Many do not want to go back to their homes because the perpetrators live there. They feel like they will be taken advantage of over and over again, so they find safety on the streets,” he says.

“Most women who underwent SGBV at the height of the pandemic had no place to turn to for help,” says a 2021 Human Rights Watch report, titled I Had Nowhere to Go: Violence Against Women and Girls During the Covid-19 Pandemic in Kenya.

On May 17, 2022, Appeal Court judge George Odunga, then of the High Court in Machakos, ruled that the mandatory minimum sentences provided by the Sexual Offences Act are unconstitutional as they limit the discretion of the court to determine the appropriate sentence.

Ms Wangechi Wachira, the executive director of the Kenya Centre for Rights Education and Awareness, said the removal of mandatory sentencing puts the country back to having sex offenders slash grass.