Prime

Mike Sonko hopeful of favourable court verdict on his ouster

  • A three-judge bench handling a consolidated case on the impeachment of Mr Sonko and vetting, appointment, swearing-in and assumption of office of Deputy Governor Ann Kananu.
  • Eighty-eight out of 122 MCAs voted in favour of removal of Mr Sonko from office on December 3, 2020, with only two of them voting against the impeachment. 

The High Court will today determine whether former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was lawfully impeached by the county assembly and Senate -- a verdict he hopes will reinstate him to the position. 

