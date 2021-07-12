Curtains fall on unsung archivist who helped out many scholars

Richard Ambani

Richard Ambani joined the Kenya National Archives in 1966. He died last week. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • Richard Ambani, head of the search room at the Kenya National Archives, has left a void that will be felt by researchers
  • Researchers, PhD students and historians relied on his guidance to navigate through the archives.

Any historian, both local and international, who has been at the Kenya National Archives (KNA), knows Richard Ambani – the walking archive and, perhaps, the most knowledgeable soul about the bowels of this citadel of knowledge.

