Curtain falls on legendary lioness ‘Queen of the Mara’

She was majestic, indomitable and the only lioness bestowed with legend status by lovers of big cats in the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve.

“Mama Kali” (fierce mother) or the “Queen of the Mara Triangle”, who belonged to the Angama Pride that traversed the larger Mara Conservancy, reportedly died last week in a suspected case of human-wildlife conflict.

Because of her role of leading the pride of 14, she was collared in 2020 by the Mara Predator Programme so that she could be easily identified for monitoring and research.

It was this collar that made her easy to spot and stand out from others in her pride.

Following her death, tributes poured in from big cat enthusiasts for the legendary lioness, estimated to be about 10 years old.

Mr Adam Bannister, a veteran wildlife filmmaker and photographer, described Mama Kali as a fearless leader, matriarch and the most photographed lioness in the Mara.

“She was a legend in these parts. The Queen of the Mara Triangle: Mama Kali, the collared lioness. Even without a name attached, her reputation swept across the golden grasslands,” he wrote.

“A fearless leader and matriarch of the Angama Pride, there is little debate that over the last decade she was the most photographed lioness in the Triangle.”

In 2020, an iconic celebrity lion nicknamed “Scarface” died of old age.

The lion derived its name from a scar it had above its right eye, which made it the most recognisable lion and a darling of lovers of big cats.

Scarface belonged to a group that tour guides nicknamed the “Four Musketeers”, including his three brothers Hunter, Sikio and Morani from the Marsh Pride.

Of the estimated 850 to 900 lions in the reserve, the sight of Scarface fascinated tourists.

The lifespan of a lion in the wild ranges between 10 and 14 years, but even with several injuries over the years, Scarface was believed to be slightly over14 years.

He and his brothers took over the Paradise Pride comprising nine females with cubs and a few young males.

The brothers dominated the Malaika and Ashnil camp territories along the Mara River. Despite sleeping for long hours during the day, Scarface was often seen with his brothers Sikio and Morani. Their brother Hunter died three years ago.

Scarface narrowly escaped death after being speared by a Maasai herder. But with the help of conservancy vets, he was soon back on his feet.

Other celebrated lions include Olorpapit (heavy-maned), who wowed lovers of big cats in the Mara. He died in 2021 of natural causes.