Curriculum should be reviewed to include sexuality education

Teenage pregnancies have become a national concern, with both the government and non-State actors grappling to address the crisis.

The Kenya Demographic Health Survey 2019, for instance, indicates that one in every five adolescent girls either has a baby or is pregnant with her first child.

The Nation recently exposed the teen mothers’ crisis in Uasin Gishu, where 4,750 teenage pregnancies were recorded last year.

From January to the beginning of September, the county documented 3,672 pregnancies of girls aged 10 to 19.

But why is this so? From my experience and observations, it has something to do with early exposure to sex information and literature. Technology today offers great advantages to the world, but for young people who can browse and watch content, their curiosity is triggered.

Social media is awash with literature on sexuality and reproductive health and many young people are spending time researching and discovering their world.

However, the discovery journey of many is not guided and instead of learning the good and the helpful, they end up acquiring vices.

Exploited sexually

Experiments on sexual relations have left hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of young girls pregnant.

I believe one of the ways of addressing this problem is through sex education. It is sad that the Kenya institute of Curriculum Development rejected a proposal from advocacy groups to introduce sex and reproductive health lessons in primary schools.

Sadly, statistics show girls as young as 10 years are being exploited sexually due to lack of information on their rights as children. And this moral decadence is affecting the success of 100 per cent transition policy from primary to secondary schools.

Thousands of young girls are failing to join secondary schools after becoming mothers.

The Bible says ‘my people perish due to lack knowledge’ and without doubt, our teenagers are suffering. We can all see that but someone somewhere is unwilling to care and act. They lack information on reproductive health yet, out of curiosity, they engage in such actions only to fall into traps.

The Competency-Based Curriculum should be reviewed to include sex education so that learners are also taught how to take care of themselves.

For the curious Generation Z, let’s take charge of our sexuality,, reproductive health and lives. We owe it to ourselves.