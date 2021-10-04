Curriculum should be reviewed to include sexuality education

The Kenya Demographic Health Survey 2019 indicates that one in every five adolescent girls either has a baby or is pregnant with her first child.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Nicholas Kiplagat

What you need to know:

  • From January to the beginning of September, the county documented 3,672 pregnancies of girls aged 10 to 19.
  • Experiments on sexual relations have left hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of young girls pregnant.

Teenage pregnancies have become a national concern, with both the government and non-State actors grappling to address the crisis.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.